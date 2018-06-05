Homelessness: More complete information needed

The thousands of words devoted to the homeless crisis have not increased my understanding of the rental market, locally or regionally.
How can we citizens, or our representatives, fix the problem without a complete understanding of the environment and the systems that resulted in it?
What are the rents in different areas, and what factors are driving them? What are the costs involved in operating apartments?
How do local laws and regulations differ around the region, and can rental price and availability variations be directly traced to any of them?
I would suggest that The News Tribune do a series of stories explaining the economics of rental units and Tacoma’s unique challenges, if any.
I don’t expect private owners of existing stock to open their books, but perhaps you can check any assertions made via Tacoma Housing Authority or Metropolitan Development Council records.
