Road safety: Avoid confusion about self-driving cars

Re: “Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into parked police car,” (TNT, 5/30).
The first thing to keep in mind about stories like these is that the AutoPilot function has to be engaged in the car. As a Tesla driver, I’ve never used this function.
Secondly AutoPilot does not mean the car will drive by itself. The driver has to have his or her hands on the wheel and eyes on the road always. (This is clearly stated by Tesla.)
For readers unfamiliar with this car, think of this function as a cruise control setting. It helps you drive with more comfort, but you are still the driver. It’s your fault if you are not paying attention and an accident happens.
In addition AEB (automatic emergency braking) is present in Teslas, Audis and Nissans. This is a great feature, but it does not mean the car will stop in all circumstances.
The Tesla is probably the safest car on the road, but we have to deal with a reality check here: It’s still a car. If a truck is coming at you from behind at 50 mph, the car will not leap out of the way.
Many car accidents, even with safety features, are caused by driver error.
