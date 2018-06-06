Propaganda: Displaced citizens depicted inaccurately

Re: “Looking Back” feature,” (TNT, 5/17).
How important is a free and honest press? This photo and caption from the Japanese Day of Remembrance illustrate the issue.
Thanks for accurately describing the dreadful day of May 17, 1942, when innocent Japanese-American citizens were forced from their Tacoma homes and businesses and imprisoned until the end of World War II.
However, the incongruent photo of a smiley-faced grandmother and soldier giving a child a doll is an example of the dishonest propaganda created to deny the fear and totally unnecessary suffering of our Japanese neighbors.
Nine years ago I was interim pastor at Whitney Memorial United Methodist Church, when a similar picture appeared in the TNT, showing a train of Japanese Americans leaving Tacoma.
Ed Hayashi, now deceased, was one among members of the church who were on that train. He described a photographer arranging a family in their seats and handing a child a radio to hold up and telling them all to smile.
Mr. Hayashi said: “In the first place, we were not allowed to take radios or cameras, and the window shades were locked closed the entire trip. There was no smiling!”
These photos should be labeled as “U.S. propaganda created to lie about our government’s mistake.”
Keeping the story straight, and it might keep our decision-makers from doing it again.
