Roseanne: Her racism shared in high places

It doesn’t surprise me that President Trump refused to condemn Roseanne Barr’s racist comments regarding Valerie Jarrett, then steered the conversation to himself, as usual.
After all, he has espoused these same racist, misogynist opinions many times during his campaign and presidency.
ABC was remiss in hiring Barr with her history of inappropriate comments, and it did the right thing in canceling her show.
I find it very frightening that a celebrated actor and our president use their powerful positions to reinforce the worst views of some American people.
I can only hope the majority of us are disgusted and enraged by her comments . To blame them on medication is absurd; like Trump, she puts the blame elsewhere when criticized.
I am hopeful this situation signals an end to Barr’s career. If only the same could apply to Donald Trump with his similar racist views.
