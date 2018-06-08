North Korea: Congress must be given stronger hand

Re: “North Korea summit back on for June 12,” (TNT, 6/2).
Our extremely malleable president has again been persuaded that discussing reduction of nuclear weapons with Kim Jong Un is a good idea.
However, it seems unlikely that Kim will summarily consign all of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and laboratories to the dustbin without some act of good will from the U.S.
A potential solution exists to ensure peace: legislation prohibiting military action in North Korea without congressional approval.
Despite progress on negotiations, President Trump’s erratic behavior demonstrates the need for assurance that negotiations won’t turn into military violence and devastation.
Senators Murray and Cantwell should co-sponsor Senate Bill 2047, The Preventing Preemptive War in North Korea Act.
Unfortunately, the U.S. is set to spend $1.7 trillion over the next 30 years rebuilding nuclear weapons, including those at Bangor, Washington.
Because those weapons could destroy all life on earth, we must never detonate them. Instead, we should free up that money for actually useful endeavors: smaller class sizes in schools, repairing unsafe roads and bridges, more equitable health care.
We should be promoting life, not death.
May it happen.
