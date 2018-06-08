Anti-Trumpism: Columnist spews moral superiority

Re: “This time, the joke was on Roseanne Barr,” (Leonard Pitts column, 5/31).
Here’s some of what the columnist had to say about President Trump and his supporters:
Trump is a “sentient sack of racism and misogyny.”
“People who don’t value equality, I wrote —and I’m sorry, but if you support Trump, then no, you do not — have nothing to say to me’.”
Pitts is using one tasteless joke by a TV actress as an excuse to label all his fellow citizens who supported Trump as racist, misogynist deplorables, who do not value equality.
The irony of his hyperventilating rant is that he is sensitive to insults to Muslims and blacks, but that sensitivity does not extend to Trump voters.
His opinion reeks of a smug moral superiority that divides the nation into the good guys, who support all the right causes for the right reasons and despise Trump, and the bad guys, who support all the wrong causes for the wrong reasons and voted for Trump.
The gap between what Pitts believes and what I believe cannot be bridged, because it is the gap between treating people as human beings and writing them off as moral idiots.
He has nothing to say to me.
Comments