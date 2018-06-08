Trump: Authoritarianism is an unpardonable offense

Re: “Trump’s lawyers argue to head off a historic subpoena,” (TNT, 6/3).
In a 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller, the president’s lawyers argue that it is not possible for a president to commit obstruction of justice because he has authority over all investigations.
They say he may investigate anyone he wishes, stop any investigation he wishes to and pardon anybody he wishes to.
This is authoritarianism pure and simple. It is the form of government the founding fathers rejected in the Declaration of Independence and laid their lives and fortunes on the line to fight against in the American Revolution.
The United States is not Donald Trump’s country. It is ours.
