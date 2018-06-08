NFL protests: Courageous players deserve respect

As a veteran and avid Seahawks fan, I support the players who protest social injustice and police violence against minorities. Defending the constitution means defending these rights.
We should all support these brave men who have placed their careers in jeopardy because they want constitutional rights to be available equally for all.
In many cultures kneeling is an act of contrition and respect and should not be seen as disrespecting the flag or the anthem. It could also be seen as a sign of the humiliation that so many minorities have suffered at the hands of those entrusted with power.
We must face our worst history and listen to these calls for equality and social justice, not retreat into isolationism, nationalism and racism.
I am proud of all NFL players who have called us out on this.
