Mass shootings: Don’t count on divine intervention

At the risk of sounding blasphemous, and despite the mass of individuals whose daily lives revolve around it, I’m not sure prayer is the answer. Consider:
Mass shootings, whether in a school or elsewhere, have continued at a greater pace than ever. In 2018, there have been 101 at the time I’m writing this letter, with 17 school shootings alone in the first 45 days of the new year.
Going back a few years, since 2009, there’ve been a 180 school shootings altogether.
Clearly, something is “rotten in Denmark.” We’re a society in need of a fix.
But if it’s prayer, either there’s not enough of it, or it isn’t working. To my thinking, it’s the latter.
Maybe instead of depending on God to straighten things out, we should take a hard look at our society.
Maybe we should consider the injustices committed against minorities, the disparity between rich and poor, an education system often favoring select groups, a system of government that needs more inclusiveness, etc.
For certain, the effect of prayer is negligible. If it weren’t, why do we have such a dystopian society?
Maybe instead of prayer, we should recall that hoary old trope: God helps those who help themselves!
