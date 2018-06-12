Trump: Media musn’t let lies go unrefuted

Re: TNT Nation and World page (5/28).
After reading this page today, I wonder why President Trump and his allies think the media are against him.
Two of the three main articles on Page 6A were complete lies by Trump’s legal team, headed by the totally bizarre Rudy Giuliani, a man with a proven history of public lying.
Reading the articles carefully, I find no evidence or rebuttal for his total fabrications.
The TNT, as does the so-called mainstream media generally, just allows the Trump lies to hang out there with no rebuttal (or truth).
This is not reporting as the founding fathers wanted from First Amendment rights; this is propaganda for an oligarchy.
