Trump: Claiming to be above law is vulgar insult

President Trump’s recent tweet proclamation avers that he has absolute authority to pardon (read as absolve, forgive and render free from guilt) anyone, including himself, for having broken U.S. law.
This is a clearcut, dead-on declaration that places him above and beyond the constraints of legal responsibility. To even suggest such a thing implies autocracy in its most vulgar form.
Any national leader who subscribes to this point of view may be variously described as monarchical, despotic, dictatorial or tyrannical. But certainly not presidential.
And a justice-seeking and freedom-promoting people who wink at such discords do not inhabit a democracy in any authentic sense of the word.
David Duke, Steve Bannon, Sean Hannity, Rod Blagojevich, Richard Spencer, Roy Moore and Jared Kushner may applaud just such a pronouncement; unconstitutional as its enactment would be.
But I find it an unconscionable and repugnant violation of the citizens’ trust, warranting removal from office and banishment to an eternal starring role in a reality TV series.
There, he can tweet away at being absolutely and unconditionally “above and beyond” his ratings ‘til the end of time.
