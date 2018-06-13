Affordable housing: Tacoma should OK detached dwellings

I just don’t understand why the City of Tacoma is dragging its feet on approving detached accessory dwelling units, or DADUs, on residential properties throughout the city.
They would provide much needed affordable housing and would also provide an additional source of income to the homeowner.
What’s wrong with helping citizens earn some extra money by renting out a little backyard cottage or a garage that has been converted into an apartment?
I understand the need to have standards to ensure buildings are safe and habitable and match the existing home so it won’t look like a sore thumb.
I also understand the need to ensure the additional sewer and electrical services would be available for the new residence. And that not everyone would want a DADU in their backyard or in the yard next to them.
But to me it’s a no-brainer and an easy solution to help address the need for affordable housing here in Tacoma.
