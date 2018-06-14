Economy: Not as rosy as right-wing says it is

Re: “Democrats: A babbling brook of bad behavior,” (TNT letter, 5/30).
It is so disheartening to read yet another letter repeating talking points from right-wing media.
It is true that the economy is doing well, especially for those of us who were already doing well.
However, real wages have stagnated for many and several of our largest employers pay wages so low that the rest of us subsidize their employees with public assistance, even though much of this support has been eliminated or is endangered.
A recent Matt Driscoll column in the TNT cited the significant percentage of people in the South Sound who are living just above the poverty level and one crisis away from financial disaster.
The FBI “spygate” stories cited by the letter writer are inaccurate conspiracy theories.
Multiple sources have debunked these, and no less a Republican than U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy stated the FBI used paid informants just as it should have.
This was not an embedded spy story, nor did Obama wiretap Trump.
I encourage everyone to check multiple sources for information, including other countries, and to update the facts as stories evolve.
