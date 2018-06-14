Immigration: Border policy should heal, not harm, kids

What kind of country have we become when we condone a policy that we know will have lifelong negative mental and physical effects on innocent children?
The new U.S. policy for undocumented immigrants entering the country with children requires that any child, no matter what age, be taken from the family and placed into separate custody, without contact, sometimes in a different state.
Since October 2017, more than 700 children have been separated from their parents.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends this policy as a deterrent measure to discourage illegal entry.
At a very minimum, children should not be separated from their families. Instead, efforts should be made to help these families heal from the trauma and hardships they’re fleeing as their status is being determined.
This is not be a partisan issue. It is an issue of decency and compassion.
(Herron is a pediatrician.)
