Love thy neighbor is not just a hashtag

This is the story of a church.
This church was founded, right here in Tacoma, more than 125 years ago. It thrived for generations. But back in the late 1980s, the church was on the verge of closing its doors for good. And why not? Only a couple of dozen people came on Sunday morning, mostly women. No kids to speak of. Maybe the church had run its course. Maybe it was time to shut it down.
A handful of these women had a different idea. If they were going to go out, why not go out…giving? The church was in a rough neighborhood — on the edge of the Hilltop in the 1980s — and near an elementary school. So they started a tutoring program. They also saw neighbors struggling to feed their families. So they started a soup kitchen. A clothing bank followed, then a free health clinic, staffed by doctors and nurses. The tutoring expanded to include the nearby middle school as well.
The church stayed open. It began to grow. It never became huge. I know, because I’m one of the 120-ish adults who show up on a Sunday morning, along with about 70 kids. It has two pastors on staff, but one is entirely focused on helping out the church’s neighbors.
Oh, and it’s called Trinity Presbyterian Church. It sits firmly on the corner of 6th Avenue and Grant, across the street from Southern Kitchen.
It’s a complicated time to be a church in America, but this church keeps it simple. The focus is on two things: loving God and loving its neighbors. And that love, as you can see from the list above, takes on the most practical forms: feeding hungry people, clothing needy people, healing sick people, and, hey, helping kids with their homework.
Right now, this church — my church — is trying to raise money. I know what you’re thinking: “Oh, here we go. Here comes the sales pitch.” I suppose that’s true. But the reason is a little different: A key focus of the campaign continues to be helping neighbors.
The current church building is nearly 100 years old and, frankly, it’s kind of a dump, and a potentially unsafe one, too. So why not just relocate? Why is staying in an old building such a big deal?
The head pastor, a tall, lanky guy named Matt Robbins-Ghormley (whose great-great grandfather was also a Presbyterian pastor in Tacoma) said this: “We took a long time to explore our options, given our deteriorating building, and even considered the possibility of moving locations. But we’re committed to our geography. We’re staying put. And we want to open our doors even wider.”
So, Pastor Matt, Pastor Rod Nash and the congregation together decided, if they have to fix the roof and make the place earthquake-safe, why not do it in a way that helps the neighborhood? Why not build a neighborhood center at the same time? Why not keep the vision of those 1980s women alive?
That’s what’s happening now, but construction is expensive. The congregation (only about a hundred families) has already pledged $1.2 million.
Now the current fundraising campaign, called Here For Good (get it?) is trying to raise $2.5 million more. It’s a lot, right? But let’s be clear, this money will be used to make the building safe and to create the Bryant Neighborhood Center, which will continue to focus on serving the neighbors and the local students.
And if it seems like an impossible task, consider this: A few months ago, an anonymous donor gave the campaign a check for one million dollars.
Miracles still happen. I keep asking, which is the bigger miracle? The million-dollar check? Or that, in 2018, Tacoma churches like this one still work so hard to actually live the gospel?
