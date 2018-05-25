How my cat made me a better rock musician and other life lessons

As I watch my one-year-old cat scamper off after being chased by my runt of a Pomeranian, I wonder why she doesn’t just smack the dog with her sharp claws and be done with all of the chasing nonsense.
To me, I see a tiny Pomeranian chasing around a young cat just for the sake of show more than anything. But to my cat, Mona, the dog, Schatzi, is an animal that will attack her if she lets the dog catch up to her; the Pomeranian is an obstacle she can’t overcome.
We sometimes make the same observation, perceiving an aspect or object in our life to be a much bigger obstacle than it truly is.
We may even possess the claws, or the power, to overcome or stop such an obstacle. But like Mona, we’ve built up a story in our head that this obstacle is too much to tackle, and that it’s best to avoid such a confrontation.
But running away from obstacles gets us nowhere, because it is through overcoming them that change happens in our character and in our circumstances.
When I was around 14, my cousin brought over Rock Band 2, a video game I had heard so much about, but never had the chance to play.
Different colored notes flowed down the screen in time to match the music. My job was to hit those notes just perfectly with an instrument; however, with the number of people we had (it was a family reunion after all), people were having to rotate between the two guitars, the drums and the microphone.
When it came time for me to play the drums, I failed miserably. My limbs were out of rhythm with each other and they were performing tasks independent of what the others were doing.
Song after song, I continued to struggle, contributing to the first and only failures of the day, which stopped us from finishing out the songs.
The desire to put down the sticks and simply accept that I was no good at playing the drums was strong, but unlike my cat, I chose to confront my obstacle and force myself to get better. That way, I wouldn’t be embarrassed again when it came time to play the drums.
I practiced for hours, trying to reprogram my brain’s thinking so that my arms could beat away at the drums independent of what my feet were doing.
It was a struggle. I nearly threw the sticks away when I couldn’t do it at first. Eventually, an opportunity for a rematch presented itself, and I came out on top thanks to my time spent practicing.
I discovered that I had a love for playing the drums that I’d never explored before. I guess you can call me a self-taught drummer with a deeper love for music than I’d previously known.
All it would take for Mona to stop Schatzi from chasing her all the time is one quick swipe of her sharp claws across the nose, and that headache would be gone for her.
Instead, she lets the annoying canine win. She gives in to the obstacle that she had built up in her mind, and now she just lays down whenever Schatzi chases her, causing the dog to eventually lose interest and walk away.
I get to see the whole picture and I have information that Mona doesn’t. So to me, it seems ridiculous not to get rid of a pestering aspect in one’s life.
What obstacles do you have that need to be taken down? Where have you chosen to retract your claws when you could have fought instead?
Michael Free, Jr., is a student who grew up in Milton and studied writing at the University of Washington Tacoma. He is one of six reader columnists who write for this page. Email him at michael.freejr8@gmail.com
