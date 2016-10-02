Adventure briefs: Surfing event aids efforts to protect coastline

Surfing
Clean Water Classic comes to Westport
The longest running pro-am surfing contest in the Pacific Northwest, the Clean Water Classic will take place Friday through Oct. 9 in Westport.
The 15th annual event will be presented by the Pacific Northwest chapters of the Surfrider Foundation. The nonprofit environmental organization works to protect the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.
The competition will include almost a dozen men’s and women’s divisions, attracting some of the best surfers in the Northwest. There also will be a free youth surf camp.
Proceeds will go to the Surfrider chapters in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, supporting their grass-roots work protecting local coastlines and waterways.
“Surfing is an important part of the Washington and Pacific Northwest coastal culture,” Brice Boland, Washington chapters field manager for Surfrider, said in a statement. “Not only do we look forward to all the fun, but an opportunity to spread the ethic of protecting the places you love.”
For more information or to register for the Clean Water Classic, go to cleanwaterclassic.com.
Snowmobiling
Snowmobile expo opens Oct. 15
The 2016 WSSA Snowmobile & Power Sports Expo & Swap Meet will take place Oct. 15-16 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.
The 25th annual event will include free seminars, a swap meet and exhibitors including Washington State Parks, riding clubs, manufacturers, accessory dealers and destination locations.
Again, the expo will feature a safe rider snowmobile seminar for 12- to 16-year-olds. Participants will earn a snowmobile safety certificate if they successfully complete the class. To register, call Washington State Parks at 360-902-8684 or email winter@parks.wa.gov.
Hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Admission is $10, free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, go to wssa.us.
Wildlife
It’s Bird Day at the Burke
People attending Birds at the Burke on Saturday will see hundreds of bird specimens, hear from birding experts and meet Taima, the augur hawk who is the mascot for the Seattle Seahawks.
Among the experts on hand will be Paul Bannick, wildlife author and photographer. He will talk about the genesis of his new book, “Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls,” at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
You can have your photo taken with Taima from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
You also can play Bird Jeopardy at noon and 2:30 p.m.
The event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and is included with museum admission. Burke admission is $10, $8 seniors, $7.50 student-youth and free to children 4 and younger, Burke members, University of Washington students, faculty and staff.
The Burke Museum is on the University of Washington campus, at the corner of Northeast 45th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast.
For a full schedule of activities, go to burkemuseum.org/events.
Compiled by Jeffrey P. Mayor,
jeff.mayor @thenewstribune.com
