On the road

Eatonville Salmon Fest
What: The fourth annual event is a celebration of the return of salmon to the Nisqually River watershed and of the efforts of local groups and individuals who are working to restore spawning habitat. There will be family-friendly activities, self-guided tours, the opportunity to see spawning salmon in the Mashel River, music and food vendors. The event is sponsored by the Nisqually Indian Tribe.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15.
Where: Mill Pond Park, 150 Alder St. E., Eatonville.
What to do: There will be a number of environmental groups at the festival, and educational display booths will be set up. There also will be hands-on activities for children and adults. Be sure to bring a T-shirt so you can make your own salmon print.
Admission: Free.
Parking: Accessible parking will be permitted directly in front of the park, but all other parking will be at Center Point Church.
Information: nisquallyriver.org/eatonvillesalmonfest.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
