Plan your week list of events for Oct. 16

Sunday
Puyallup opens for fishing
After a long delay, the Puyallup River is opening for recreational salmon and trout fishing. Because of low returns of chinook and coho, anglers will be able to keep only chum salmon in the river from the 11th Street Bridge to the Carbon River. Fishing opens Sunday (Oct. 16) through Dec. 31, and through Jan. 15 above the Carbon River. For more details on regulations, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing.
Tuesday
Hiking basics workshop
Staff from REI will share the basics you need to know for hiking in the Pacific Northwest. Ideal for people new to the area or who want to better explore the region. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. REI, 3825 S. Steele St., Tacoma. Free. Register at rei.com/tacoma.
Wednesday
Fisher poet to read
Patrick Dixon will be the featured reader for the Olympia Poetry Network. Dixon has been a featured reader for 18 years at the Fisher Poets Gathering in Astoria, Oregon. Ages 18 and older. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Free. traditionsfairtrade.com.
Thursday
Presentation on swans
Martha Jordan, a swan biologist, will present a program on Washington’s native trumpeter and tundra swans. Also meet Emily Kainicky, new executive director of the Tahoma Audubon Society, before the program. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Tacoma Nature Center, 1919 S Tyler. St., Tacoma. tahomaaudubon.org.
Friday
Less is More film fest
Thurston County Public Works is hosting the Less is More Film Fest, with films highlighting local and national efforts to reduce environmental impacts. 6:30-11 p.m. (doors open at 6) Friday. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-867-2282, tinyurl.com/je2amg8.
Saturday
Celebrate fall with art
Create works of art that are inspired by the color of fall leaves and returning salmon. The center will provide the supplies, but you can bring your own leaves to use. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. LOTT’S WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. wetsciencecenter.org.
