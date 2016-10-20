On the Road: Exhibit celebrates Boeing’s 100th anniversary

Boeing centennial exhibit
What: The exhibit showcases some of The Boeing Co.’s innovations in commercial aviation, defense and space projects. Interactive displays look at topics such as materials used in flight, new ways of powering flight, ways of flying and the passenger experience.
When: Through Dec. 31. The aviation center is open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
Where: Future of Flight, 8415 Paine Field Blvd., Mukilteo.
What to do: There will be displays of 3-D printed models of future Boeing products, 1/20th scale of the new Boeing 777X and an opportunity to look inside a 1/20th scale model of a 787 Boeing business jet. Visitors can go to Boeing Flypaper, and try folding and flying paper airplanes. Some designs were created by Boeing engineers.
Sign the cards: Visitors will be able to sign a scroll-type greeting card and wish The Boeing Co. a happy 100th birthday or write a note. The center is attempting to set a Guinness world record for the most signatures on a greeting card scroll. The record, set in 2012, is 71,542 signatures.
Cost: Tickets to the Future of Flight gallery are $10 for adults, $5 for youths and free for 4 and younger. To include a tour of the Boeing plant, the cost is $20 for adults and $15 for 15 and younger.
Information: futureofflight.org.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
Comments