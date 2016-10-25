Outdoor gear: Waterproof pack good option for waterfowl hunters

THE SITUATION: Waterfowl hunters heading into the field this fall have plenty to contend with, including inclement weather and water from their hunting sites threatening their electronics.
AN OPTION: DryCase is now offering its popular Brunswick waterproof backpack in Mossy Oak’s Shadow Grass Blades camouflage. The pack is made from DryCase’s Gnarlwall marine-grade waterproof material.
THE DETAILS: The pack has a two-way air valve on the bottom that allows users to squeeze out any captured air, or trap air inside the pack so it floats. The main compartment provides 1,830 cubic inches of storage space, including an internal zippered pocked to hold smaller items. There also is an external mesh zippered pocket, a mesh draw-string side pocket, three loop daisy chains and webbing straps. The pack weighs 3 pounds and has padded shoulder, waist and chest straps for a comfortable hold. It measures 28 inches by 15 inches by 9 inches.
PRICE: Suggested retail price is $119.99.
INFORMATION: drycase.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
