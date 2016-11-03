Shop for nature-based gifts, take in the views at park in Sequim

Nature Mart
What: This is a chance to do some early holiday craft shopping, while visiting a wildlife area. All the proceeds from the market will benefit the Dungeness River Audubon Center’s education programs. This is the 10th year the center has held the event.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19.
Where: Dungeness River Audubon Center, 2151 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.
What to do: Visitors will be able to peruse handcrafted gifts and ornaments, as well as pick from sweet and savory baked goods. There will be an opportunity to make table arrangement and wreaths.
Table raffle: The prize is a table crafted by Tom Butler using boards made from the railroad bridge.
The center: The center at Railroad Bridge Park is a joint operation of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, Audubon Washington and the national Audubon Society. Birds, amphibians, fish, reptiles and insects live in the park. Other events at the park include the Dungeness River Festival and Olympic BirdFest. The bridge, originally built for the Milwaukee Road, now carries the Olympic Discovery Trail over the river.
Admission: Free.
Information: dungenessrivercenter.org.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
Comments