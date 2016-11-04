Adventurer of Week: Tyler Ceccanti stars in 6th Warren Miller movie

A familiar goggle-clad face will zip across the screen when the latest Warren Miller Entertainment movie comes to the South Sound Nov. 11-12.
Tyler Ceccanti of Lake Tapps is just 27, but “Here, There and Everywhere” marks his sixth appearance in a Warren Miller movie. The skier who honed his skills at Crystal Mountain Resort hopes to continue making these appearances an annual occurrence.
“Skiing is still my passion,” Ceccanti said. “I consider it my part-time job.”
Ceccanti works in construction when he’s not on the slopes. His other recreational pursuits include mountain biking and wakeboarding. He’s recovering from a foot injury sustained in a summer wakeboard accident, but says he’ll be ready to hit the slopes as soon as winter arrives.
“Here, There and Everywhere,” the 67th Warren Miller film, shows in Olympia on Nov. 11 and in Tacoma on Nov. 12. Ceccanti watched the movie at its Salt Lake City premier and liked what he saw.
Ceccanti’s segment depicts a weeklong barnstorming ski tour of Montana filmed in February.
“It’s a lot of fun to go to these places and broadcast them to the world through the movie,” he said.
Waiting for winter, Ceccanti recently took a couple minutes to field a few questions about his experience with the movie.
Q: What did you think of the movie?
A: It’s great, because Warren is back in it this year. They interviewed him and it rolls really well into our segment where Collin (Collins) and I kind of follow in his footsteps (compared to) how he did it back in the day.
Q: What was your shoot like in Montana?
A: We did a bunch of stops. We drove about 2,500 miles all over Montana hitting these really small mom-and-pop places. We did Turner Mountain, which is run by volunteers. We did Whitefish for a night skiing segment. Then we did a backcountry skiing segment.
Q: A few skiers described Turner as one of their secret places to go on powder days. What did you think?
A: Yeah, if you hit it right. Not a lot of people go there. It is a really cool spot. You are definitely in the sticks of Montana. It’s got the home feel to it and just the atmosphere around it. It’s a very old school, homegrown mountain. It’s one chairlift and it’s a dome mountain and that (double) chairlift came from Stevens Pass. So it’s an old, old chairlift. It’s a cool spot.
Q: What are some things that aren’t glamorous about being a ski movie star?
A: Just the frustration you can have trying to get the right shot and having everything work. A lot of people don’t realize we are making a high-end movie and we want to bring the best quality to the big screen. And we are dealing with a lot of elements: weather, snow, camera crews, communication. All of that comes into play. Then you have to perform too. It’s not like we are skiing powder all day every day and every run is perfect.
Q: What are you best known for in the skiing community?
A: I guess, for being compact and charging pretty hard and going pretty big. I love doing backflips. That’s definitely the crowd pleaser for sure. So anytime I can do one of those, I’ll do it.
Q: There is so much great footage out there on YouTube and other places, and the schedule — at least locally — for the Warren Miller movie tour has been shrinking over the past decade. Is there still a place for these kind of movies?
A: I think it goes both ways. You have a broader audience because of the internet, but it’s also killed some outlets and diluted things. Everybody is seeing things right away or even live now. While 10 years ago you’d wait 10 months until this very moment to take your family to see this ski film. … So you have to find a new way to get people to come in.
But with Warren Miller, it’s more of a tradition. So even if you’ve seen something like it before, there’s still that tradition of taking your family, meeting the athletes and it’s the true kickoff of winter.
Q: So how often are you posting your own videos online?
A: I try to do something every month. You have to now because it’s so competitive. You have to be relevant in whatever you’re doing. That’s going to be my main project this winter, but obviously I want to hook up with Warren Miller again and go do another really cool trip.
Q: How much longer will you do this?
A: I’ll go until I’m 80. Warren just turned 92 and he still skis. So he sets a good bar.
Here, There & Everywhere
What: South Sound screening of the 67th Warren Miller Entertainment ski film. (Tickets include coupons for discounted lift tickets.)
Olympia: Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., Nov. 11, $17, washingtoncenter.org.
Tacoma: Pantages Theater, 6 p.m., Nov. 12, $21, broadwaycenter.org.
Enumclaw: Chalet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16, $17, eventbrite.com.
Information: skinet.com/warrenmiller.
