State forced to cancel another razor clam dig at Twin Harbors

SALT WATER
Clams: High marine toxin levels have forced the cancellation of another clam dig on the coast. The five-day dig planned to start Nov.12 at Twin Harbors was nixed when test showed high levels of domoic acid. The natural toxin can be harmful if consumed. State officials hope toxin levels will decrease to safe levels in time for digs planned for Nov. 17-19 at Copalis, Mocrocks and Twin Harbors. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to open at least a few of the beaches on Nov. 17,” said Dan Ayres, the state’s coastal shellfish manager. Elevated toxin levels have forced several closures over the past 18 months. A complete list of proposed digs for the remainder of the year can be found at wdfw.wa.gov.
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says squid fishing is spotty. Salmon fishing is open south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
North Sound: Blackmouth fishing seems to be pretty good, said John Albertson of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood. A 15.62-pound fish won the Everett No-Coho Blackmouth Derby over the weekend.
Hood Canal: Try green corkies and yarn for the best bet of landing chum salmon near the Hoodsport hatchery.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse says action is picking up. Anglers are catching rainbow and perch off the dock.
Nahwatzel: Anglers have been catching rainbows by trolling.
Washington: Few reports, but the lake typically good for perch and cutthroat this time of year, Albertson said. Look for schools of perch from the south end of Mercer Island to off the Seahawks practice facility in Renton in water about 40 feet deep.
Eastern Washington: On Potholes Reservoir, largemouth bass and walleye are biting. On Lake Chelan, lake trout and kokanee fishing have been good near the yacht club, said Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Guide Service. He recommends trolling with Worden Lures’ T4 Purple Glow Flatfish and Jeff’s Drift Rigs made from Mack’s Lures Smile Blades and tapered beads.
RIVERS
Columbia: Anglers can now keep coho and steelhead between the mouth and U.S. Highway 395 bridge in Pasco.
Cowlitz: State reports show that last week 19 boat anglers kept eight adult coho and 214 bank anglers kept 39 adult and two jack coho and released another 22 fish. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 2,503 coho adults, 519 jacks, 118 fall chinook adults, one jack, 116 summer-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead and 172 cutthroat at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery. The agency released 215 coho adults and 66 coho jacks at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 431 coho adults and 105 coho jacks upstream of Yellow Jacket Creek.
Kalama: State creel reports show that from Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 64 bank anglers combined to catch two coho and 13 boat anglers caught two chinook.
Lewis: State reports show that last week 28 anglers kept one adult chinook. On the north fork, 27 boat anglers kept three adult chinook and five adult coho.
Puyallup: Open from the 11th Street Bridge to the Carbon River.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 464 coho adults, 72 coho jacks, 61 fall chinook adults and eight cutthroat at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Wallace: Anglers are catching coho, but the fish are past their prime, Albertson said.
