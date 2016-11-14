Plan your week list of events for Nov. 13

2:04 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' win at NE: "We came up clutch" Pause

2:22 Kam Chancellor on final play that beat New England

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

1:27 C.J. Prosise smiling after wowing in 1st NFL start against Patriots

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

3:25 Stand With Standing Rock - a march in Tacoma

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:02 First Creek Middle School's Whole Child Initiative

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs