Plan your week list of events for Nov. 13

Tuesday
Free solar workshop
Learn what it takes to set up a solar system in the Northwest and how to speed the return on your investment; 7-8:30 p.m.; Environmental Services Building 9850 64th St. W., University Place; free; 866-376-5272.
Thursday
Protecting our shorelines
Jason Toft of the University of Washington will talk about shoreline armoring; part of the Discovery Speaker Series held by the South Sound Estuary Association; 7 p.m.; LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia; free; sseacenter.org.
Friday-Saturday
Swede Hall holiday bazaar
More than 30 people will be selling holiday items during the third annual Swede Hall holiday bazaar; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester; admission is free; 360-858-7354.
Saturday
Cleanup at Whittier Park
Volunteers are needed to help remove invasive plants near a trail system in a Fircrest park; participants should wear sturdy shoes, clothes to get dirty in, and bring gloves, hat and water; organizers will raffle off two rain barrels to volunteers; 9 a.m.-noon; Whittier Park, 921 Contra Costa, Fircrest; contact 253-845-9770, Ext. 109.
Military collectible show
The fall Military Collectibles Show and Sale is an opportunity to look at, buy, sell or trade for all types of military items; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Highway 99 SE, Olympia; early-bird admission starts at 8 a.m. and is $10 per person; general admission starts at 10 a.m. and is $5; olympicflightmuseum.com.
Peer into Puget Sound
Learn about the creatures that live in Puget Sound during the Pier Peer; warm up at the end of the evening with some hot cocoa; for ages 8 and older; each child requires one adult companion; 7:30-9 p.m.; Point Defiance Marina, 5910 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma; $8 per person; preregistration required by going to metroparkstacoma.org or calling the Tacoma Nature Center at 253-591-6439.
Comments