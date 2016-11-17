Crystal Mountain, White Pass offer Black Friday lift ticket deals

South Sound skiers and snowboarders won’t have to wait in line or wake up early to save money on Black Friday.
Two ski areas are using America’s shopping Super Bowl to offer discounted lift tickets and lessons for the 2016-17 season.
Crystal Mountain plans to announce this week details for a 24-hour Black Friday sale, said resort spokeswoman Tiana Anderson. On Nov. 25, she says the resort plans to sell five-packs of lift tickets for $320. The regular price for a ticket is $74 per day and the standard discounted rate for a five-pack is $335. For more information, visit crystalmountainresort.com on Nov. 25.
Also on Black Friday, White Pass will have a deeply discounted offer designed to attract new skiers and snowboarders. For $150, skiers can get three days of lessons, lift tickets and gear rentals for two people. The regular price is $109-$155 per person for three-day packages.
“It’s a really good deal,” said Kathleen Goyette, spokeswoman for White Pass. The discounted packages are good for skiers of all ages who haven’t taken part in the discount in previous years. This is the third year for the discount. Participants get gear rentals through Tacoma’s Sturtevant’s Ski Mart. Goyette said the discount will continue until it is sold out, typically by late December.
