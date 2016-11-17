Crystal Mountain, White Pass offer Black Friday lift ticket deals

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved Pause

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

1:24 Free hugs after election

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

2:49 Pete Carroll on why Seahawks waived Christine Michael, facing Eagles