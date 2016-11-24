Celebrate the holidays the Scandinavian way in Poulsbo

Poulsbo Jule Fest and Scandinavian Bazaar
What: This two-part holiday celebration is loaded with Scandinavian sights, sounds and flavors. The event is presented by Poulsbo Sons of Norway. Poulsbo’s Scandinavian roots go back to its founding by early European settlers, most of whom were Norwegian, but also Swedish and Finnish.
When: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3.
Where: Poulsbo Sons of Norway, 18891 Front St. NE, Poulsbo.
The bazaar: This portion of the celebration will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and will features vendors selling a variety of Scandinavian arts, crafts and gift items. There also will be traditional food items such as pea soup and rommegrot. There will be dancing by Leikarringen, a children’s folk group, and singing by Vestre Sund Mannskor, the only Norwegian male chorus on the Kitsap Peninsula.
Jule Fest: Will take place at Muriel Iverson Williams Waterfront Park starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and hot cider for sale. The Lucia bride will arrive at the park escorted by Vikings and will light the Yule Log. There will be dancing around the tree. Santa Claus will arrive to close the evening.
Admission: Free.
Information: 360-779-5209, poulsbosonsofnorway.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
