Turkey trots let you stretch your legs before grazing begins

They have become as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. For many families, their Thanksgiving celebration begins with a Turkey Trot.
South Sound runners have four to choose from: Gig Harbor, Olympia and two in Tacoma. Those wanting to run in Olympia will have to register by Friday because there is no registration the day of the event.
If you can’t wait, the Fort Steilacoom Running club is holding its Turkey Trot on Sunday. It will take place at 2 p.m. by the barns at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. For details, go to runfsrc.com/index.php/turkey-trot.
Here is a look at the Thanksgiving Day events, all taking place Nov. 24:
GIG HARBOR TURKEY TROT
This run has 5- and 10-kilometer options, taking runners through downtown Gig Harbor and along the water.
Proceeds from this year’s race will go to FISH Food Banks, Food Backpacks 4 Kids, the Bischoff Food Bank and local high school scholarships.
When: The trot begins at 8 a.m.
Where: The start and finish of the runs is in front of the Gig Harbor post office, 3118 Judson St.
Registration: $15 through Sunday (Nov. 20) for those 13 and older, along with two cans of food. $30 through Tuesday. Free for children 12 and younger. Day-of-race registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
Info: gigharborturkeytrot.com.
NORPOINT TURKEY TROT
The 22nd annual event includes a 5-kilometer run, a 2-mile run/walk through Northeast Tacoma and a kids dash.
Children doing the kids dash can join Norpoint staff for crafts and games in the gym while parents run the 5K or 2-mile events.
Participants are encouraged to enter the costume contest and dress up like turkeys. Strollers and dogs on leash are welcome.
When: The action begins at 9 a.m.
Where: Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE, Tacoma.
Registration: For the 5K and 2-mile runs, it is $25 through Sunday (Nov. 20), $30 on Monday and Tuesday and $35 the day of the race. For the kids dash, it is $15, $20 and $25. Day-of-race registration closes 45 minutes prior to the start of the race. To make race day easier for all, packets can be picked up 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the center.
Info: metroparkstacoma.org/trot.
THE OLY TROT
Participants will run, walk or jog in the 4-mile race. When they finish, they’ll collect a medal and can feast on locally made pie.
For those more serious about their running, the event is sanctioned by USA Track & Field, and the course that winds through the Capitol Campus and around Capitol Lake is record eligible.
Because the event supports the Thurston County Food Bank, participants are asked to bring two non-perishable food items on race day.
When: The Tot Trot starts at 8:30 a.m., the 4-mile run at 9 a.m.
Where: Heritage Park, Seventh Avenue and Water Street, Olympia.
Registration: $40 through Friday (Nov. 18). There is no day-of-race registration or packet pick up.
Info: olytrot.com.
TACOMA CITY TURKEY TROT
This event, produced by the Tacoma City Marathon Association, offers a 5-kilometer run/walk and a 1-kilometer kids run through the Proctor District in Tacoma. The course is certified by USA Track & Field.
Strollers are allowed, if you stay to the back of the pack. Dogs are not permitted on the course.
When: The race begins at 9 a.m., kids run at 10:15 a.m.
Where: Start and finish at Fleet Feet, 3812 N. 26th St., Tacoma.
Registration: $40 for the 5K and $10 for the kids run. $45 and $15 on race day. Online registration closes at midnight Monday.
Info: tacomacityturkeytrot.com.
