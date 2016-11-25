Skiers and boarders head for the slopes

A decade after the flooding ravaged Mount Rainier National Park and permanently closed the Carbon River Road, we revisited the road by bike. Here's what a ride on the old road looked like on Nov. 3, 2016, traveling from the Ipsut Campground back to the Carbon River Entrance in the northwest corner of the park. (Adventure columnist Craig Hill biked the road in about 16 minutes but we sped up the video to cover the 5-mile road in about half that time.)
Four University of Puget Sound graduates are rowing the Mississippi River August-Thanksgiving. Along the way they are collecting data for scientific research at three universities (UPS, Washington and Louisiana State) and documenting the river for Google Maps. Expedition member Calli Vasatka talks by phone about the Google Street View project.
Mount Si is a 4-mile up hill hike that finishes with a steep scramble up a rock feature known as the Haystack. The Haystack is so steep even this mountain goat slips a bit descending the rocky slope. For more information on this and other hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes
The peaks above Interstate 90 between Issaquah and Snoqualmie Pass offer some impressive views. Check out the view from seven of those peak: Mount Si, Little Si, Rattlesnake Ledge, Mailbox Peak, Poo Poo Point, Granite Mountain and Cedar Butte. For information on these and other hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes.
Scrambling up Haystack to the top of Mount Si, isn't for everybody. Here's a 360-degree view from the top of Haystack. On a nice day, you'll see Mount Rainier, Mount Baker, Lake Sammamish, the Olympics, the Snoqualmie Valley and much more. Learn more about this hike and others at thenewstribune.com/outdoors.