Tips up! Ski season has begun in the Cascades

The first skiers of the season begin carving the slopes of Crystal Mountain today.
The snow will only get deeper this weekend. Some mountain passes are already closed.
Heavy rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains is forecast for the region. It’s part of a series of storms affecting most of the West Coast off and on through the weekend.
Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect across northern Washington to northwest Montana and from western Washington to northern California.
Freezing level will range from 3,000 in the central Cascades to 4,500 in the southern Cascades.
SKIING
Crystal Mountain: It’s opening day at Crystal with the Mt. Rainier Gondola, Green Valley Express and Discovery Chair all opening at 9 a.m. A base of 10 to 28 inches is being reported.
White Pass: Closed. The resort is reporting a base of 16 to 45 inches.
“We need a bit more (snow), but we are getting closer,” it says on its website.
The Summit at Snoqualmie: Closed. The resort is reporting a base of 7 to 20 inches and doesn’t think it will open this weekend. “Mother Nature needs to deliver the goods, or get us really close to our minimum snow depth with a positive outlook in order for us to make the announcement,” the resorts says on its website.
PASSES
Blewett (U.S. 97): Closed.
Cayuse (S.R. 123): Temporarily closed; crews will evaluate next week.
Chinook (S.R. 410): Temporarily closed; crews will evaluate conditions next week to determine if the pass will reopen this season.
North Cascades (S.R. 20): Closed for the season.
Snoqualmie (I-90): Open; No restrictions.
Stevens (U.S. 2): Open but traction tires advised; oversize vehicles prohibited.
White (U.S. 12): Open but traction tires advised; oversize vehicles prohibited.
