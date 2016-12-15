Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

An Olympic National Park ranger shot a viral video of a bobcat fishing for salmon in the Hoh rainforest.
Ranger Lee Snook Courtesy

Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

The flood of 2006 forever changed Mount Rainier National Park and the best example of this is the Carbon River corridor. Once a popular 6.5-mile day hike could get you to the Carbon Glacier. Now, such a trip, requires tacking on 10 miles. The trip, however, is filled with areas both changed and unchanged by flooding.

Take a virtual ride on Mount Rainier's old Carbon River Road

A decade after the flooding ravaged Mount Rainier National Park and permanently closed the Carbon River Road, we revisited the road by bike. Here's what a ride on the old road looked like on Nov. 3, 2016, traveling from the Ipsut Campground back to the Carbon River Entrance in the northwest corner of the park. (Adventure columnist Craig Hill biked the road in about 16 minutes but we sped up the video to cover the 5-mile road in about half that time.)

UPS graduates help Google document Mississippi River

Four University of Puget Sound graduates are rowing the Mississippi River August-Thanksgiving. Along the way they are collecting data for scientific research at three universities (UPS, Washington and Louisiana State) and documenting the river for Google Maps. Expedition member Calli Vasatka talks by phone about the Google Street View project.

Hiking Mount Washington

Mount Washington near North Bend offers a similar challenge to popular trails in the area but it has more to offer. It is less crowded and has sweeping view to the south. For information on this and many more hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes

Sharing Mount Si with a mountain goat and a woodpecker

Mount Si is a 4-mile up hill hike that finishes with a steep scramble up a rock feature known as the Haystack. The Haystack is so steep even this mountain goat slips a bit descending the rocky slope. For more information on this and other hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes

Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

The peaks above Interstate 90 between Issaquah and Snoqualmie Pass offer some impressive views. Check out the view from seven of those peak: Mount Si, Little Si, Rattlesnake Ledge, Mailbox Peak, Poo Poo Point, Granite Mountain and Cedar Butte. For information on these and other hikes visit wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes.

