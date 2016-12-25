Plan your week of events for Dec. 24

All week
Help kids bust boredom
Winter Break Boredom Busters will help middle and high school students make it through winter break. Activities include scavenger hunts daily through Friday at Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. SW, Tumwater. Free. trl.org.
Wednesday
Take Nisqually bird walk
Join Phil Kelley on his weekly bird walk through the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. The walk covers at least 2 miles. Dress for the weather and bring rain gear, snacks and water, plus binoculars or spotting scopes if you have them. 8-11 a.m. Wednesday; meet at visitor center pond overlook at refuge. Walk is free, but there is a $3 parking fee. 360-459-1499, scrubjay323@aol.com.
Cartoonists gather in Tacoma
The Cartoonist’s League of Absurd Washingtonians will meet for its monthly Open Swim. A word will be chosen, and artists must incorporate that into their drawing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com.
Thursday
Explore Lacey on walk
Take part in the Capitol Volkssport Club’s Lacey Historic Walk; the 10K walk with a 5K option is rated easy and will wind through historic Lacey, St. Martin’s University campus and cemetery, and the surrounding area. 10 a.m. Thursday, meet at the Safeway, 6200 SE Pacific Ave., Lacey. Free unless walking for credit. capitolvolkssportclub.org.
Winter Wildland at NW Trek
Watch animals enjoy winter-themed enrichments such as wrapped gifts, ice piles and trees decorated with treats. Ride through the free-roaming area on the heated tram. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Free with admission. nwtrek.org.
Friday
Movies at the library
Brendan Fraser stars in the classic adventure movie “The Mummy” as part of the Friday Movies at Main series. 1-3:15 p.m. Friday, Tacoma Public Library, Main Branch, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-292-2001, tacomalibrary.org.
Comments