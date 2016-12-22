All types of New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place in the region

New Year’s Eve celebrations
What: Not everyone will be home to celebrate New Year’s Eve at events such as Tacoma’s First Night or Noon Year’s Eve at Olympia’s Hands On Children’s Museum. So here are some New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place around the region, maybe near where you will be ringing in 2017.
Fireworks in Long Beach: If you are celebrating somewhere near the Long Beach Peninsula, there will be a five-minute fireworks show. It will take place in front of the boardwalk in Long Beach. Free.
Fancy fest at reserve: The Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island is hosting “In the Midnight Hour.” The party, black-tie optional, serves as a fundraiser for the reserve’s summer programs. Includes dinner, drinks and dancing, plus champagne toasts to ring in the new year on Eastern and Pacific times. Tickets are $500, half of which is tax deductible. bloedelreserve.org.
Family fun in Everett: The Imagine Children’s Museum will host is New Year’s Eve Nighttime Party, with a family pajama party theme. It will take place from 7-9 p.m., with a grand finale ball drop at 9 p.m. There will be a variety show and more. Cost is $15 for non-members and $10 for members. imaginecm.org.
Ring of Fire: If you are in Whatcom County, you can take part in the Ring of Fire, where participants light road flares along the Birch Bay shoreline. Free flares will be available while supplies last at the Birch Bay Visitor Center, 7900 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay. You might want to bring more. The fun starts at 7 p.m. bit.ly/2hFn6ML
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
Comments