Plan your week list of events for Jan. 15

Sunday (Jan.15)-Monday
Free days honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of land management agencies will be offering free entry; Washington State Parks will not require a Discover Pass Sunday (Jan. 15) and Monday; the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service will offer free admission on Monday.
Tuesday
Coastal cutthroat program
James Losee, area biologist for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present recently published results of coastal cutthroat trout research conducted by agency staff and volunteers; he also will talk about the management of Munn Lake at the monthly meeting of the South Sound Fly Fishers; 7 p.m. Tuesday; North Olympia Fire Station, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia; free and open to the public; southsoundflyfishers.org.
Wednesday
Films explore the backcountry
The Tacoma Mountaineers is hosting an evening of short films at the Backcountry Film Festival; the films celebrate the human-powered outdoor experience in winter snowsports; 7-9 p.m. Wednesday; Tacoma Mountaineers Program Center, 2302 N. 30th St., Tacoma; free; RSVP by calling 513-264-4363 or emailing anniegraeter@gmail.com.
Thursday
Learn about area’s geology
“Geology and Glacial History” will be an evening of information and sharing with Wendy Gerstel of Qwg Applied Geology; this is part of the South Sound Estuary Association’s Discovery Speaker Series; 6:30 p.m. Thursday; LOTT’s WET Science Center 500 Adams NE, Olympia; free; sseacenter.org.
Saturday
Astronomy club program on Apollo
John Pettit will give a program on the Apollo space missions to the moon at the public night program given by the Tacoma Astronomical Society; night sky viewing will take place is the weather allows; 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday; Rainier Building, Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Lakewood; free; tas-online.org/public_nights.php.
Jan. 22
Twig identification class
The Native Plant Salvage Foundation is offering a “Winter Twig Identification” field course; this walking workshop will take place on a scenic West Olympia trail; there will be a class from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22; $5 a person; for details and to reserve a space, send an email to nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, include your phone number, and your preference of sessions; nativeplantsalvage.org.
Comments