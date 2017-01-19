Check out the newest and coolest watercraft at the Seattle Boat Show

When the 70th annual Seattle Boat Shows opens Jan. 27, there will be more than 1,000 watercraft on display and more than 400 exhibitors. In addition, there will be more than 200 free seminars and fee classes at Boat Show University during the nine-day show.
More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the show, the largest on the West Coast, at its locations at CenturyLink Field and South Lake Union in Seattle.
Among the boats of interest that will be on display is the Pricess 52 Flybridge. This will be the first Princess Yacht to be displayed in the Northwest in more than 10 years. The English-made yacht will be among the 100 yachts on display at Lake Union.
Nordic Yachts Northwest will have the new Nordic Tug 40 on display at CenturyLink Field. Making its West Coast debut, the tug features a larger salon-galley layout and a molded in staircase.
The Seattle Boat Show will be one of the first shows nationwide where the Sea Ray 230SLW will be show. The inboard wake boat made its debut last month in New York.
For the kids: At the Kids Zone, children can try out a paddle boat, build and decorate their own wooden boat, take part in a scavenger hunt. They also can go to “Beach Camp at Sunset Bay,” where they can build sand castles and try wakesurf balance boarding.
Take a ride: At South Lake Union, visitors can take a 20-minute guided tour aboard a 21-foot, all electric Duffy boat. The boats are heated, and blankets are available for extra warmth.
Origami fish: Show organizers are hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the most origami fish on display, and anyone can participate. Families create fish together at home by following instructions available at the show’s website; or they can pick up some origami paper and make origami fish while at the show. The goal is to have 1,500 origami creations.
When: Jan. 27-Feb. 4. CenturyLink Field: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. Chandler’s Cove: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., and Chandler’s Cove, South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle.
Tickets: Adults $14; Youth (ages 11-17) $5; and children 10 and younger and weekedays after 5 p.m. free. A five-day BIG pass is $28.
Information: seattleboatshow.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments