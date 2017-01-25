Photos show new Foothills Trail bridge taking shape near Buckley

A new bridge being built on the Foothills Trail near Buckley is about 2,500 feet from completion, said Theresa Turpin, Pierce County Parks and Recreation’s capital projects manager.
Turpin visited the work location Monday and took pictures of the completed section of the trail. The extension of the Foothills Trail linking South Prairie to Buckley is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. When complete, the trail will travel from Puyallup to the White River in Buckley.
The current 15-mile section of trail stretches from Puyallup to South Prairie.
Comments