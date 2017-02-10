Learn more about grizzly bear reintroduction options at open houses this month

National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold eight open houses on proposed alternatives for the restoration of grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem.
The alternatives were released Jan. 13 by the agencies in a draft grizzly bear restoration plan-environmental impact statement. There are three action options and one no-action alternative. Each of the action alternatives sets a restoration goal of 200 grizzly bears to be reintroduced into the area.
The open houses will be held from 6-8 p.m.:
Cle Elum: Monday at Putnam Centennial Center.
Cashmere: Tuesday at the Riverside Center.
Winthrop: Wednesday at the Red Barn.
Omak: Thursday at the Annex Facility at Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
Bellingham: Feb. 21 at Oxford Suites.
Darrington: Feb. 22 at the Darrington Community Center.
Sultan: Feb. 23 at Sultan High School.
Renton: Feb. 24 at Renton Community Center.
There also will be two webinars during which the public can provide input, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26.
Get involved
For more information about the open houses and to register for the webinars, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/grizzlydeis and click on the “Meetings” link.
The public can view the draft plan and submit written comments through March 14 at parkplanning.nps.gov/grizzlydeis or by mail or hand delivery to: Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284.
