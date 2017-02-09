Hunt for antiques and have items appraised at Kitsap Antique & Vintage Show

Kitsap Antique & Vintage Show
What: The Puget Sound Genealogical Society and the Kitsap History Museum joined to host the first antique show in 1998. The two-day show features a large antiques appraisal area where attendees can have family heirlooms and other treasures appraised for a nominal fee. The show serves as a fundraiser for the two groups. Having outgrown several previous venues, the show now takes place at the Kitsap County fairgrounds.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26.
Where: President’s Hall, Kitsap Fairgrounds & Events Center, 1200 NW Fairgrounds Road, Bremerton.
What to do: More than 20 vendors will be on hand in the sales area. Started in 2006, the area will include people selling items ranging from fine antiques to collectibles. In the appraisal area, more than six people will be on hand to offer a value on items. The areas of expertise include jewelry, pottery, glassware, toys, art, Native American artifacts, clocks, dolls, linens and watches. The appraisals will be $5 per item. There will be a food court as well.
Admission: $6 a person.
Information: antiqueshowkitsap.com/index.html.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
