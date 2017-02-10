North Cascades to unveil backcountry permit system

North Cascades National Park plans to debut a backcountry permit reservation system on March 15.
In a statement released Friday morning, park officials said increased visitation has made it difficult to obtain first-come, first-served permits in some areas.
For $20, visitors can place a reservation for Ross Lake, Diablo Lake, Copper Ridge, Cascade Pass, Stehekin and climbing areas around Mount Shuksan, Forbidden Peak, Sharkfin Tower, Eldorado and Mount Triumph. Reservations can be submitted March 15-May15 for trips taken May 15-Sept. 30.
Sixty percent of available backcountry sites will be available for reservation. The remainder will be kept for no-fee, first-come, first served use.
The new reservation system will give priorities to stock parties in areas with stock camps. For more information on the reservation system visit bit.ly/2lst1rh.
