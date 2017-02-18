Collapsible lantern is ideal for camping trips, nights on the deck

THE SITUATION: A good camping lantern gets a lot of use. Of course, it’s a necessary item any time you’re spending the night outside, from a car camping trip to a backpacking excursion. But it’s also nice to have around the house for grilling when the sun goes down or keeping the party going on your deck into the night. And should the power go out, it’s nice to have a portable light source ready to go.
A SOLUTION: The Black Diamond Apollo Lantern features the right ratio of function and portability, all in a stable and relatively inexpensive package.
THE DETAILS: The Apollo provides 200 lumens of ambient light in a lantern that can collapse into the size of a can of soup. It uses QuadPower LED lights, a dual reflector system and a frosted globe to distribute the light effectively without bright spots. A dimming function allows you to dial in just the right amount of light, and a double-hoop hang loop and adjustable folding legs let you place it anywhere you need light. A power meter lets you know how much juice you have left in the rechargeable NRG battery, but it can also use 4 AA batteries if necessary.
PRICE: $50.
INFORMATION: blackdiamondequipment.com
Comments