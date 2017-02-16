Stars, comic book artists, writers and more fill schedule for Emerald City Comicon

Emerald City Comicon
What: This is the 15th year Seattle has hosted the Emerald City Comicon, a blend of star appearances, vendor booths and artist displays. Organizers tout the event as the premier comic book and pop culture convention in the Northwest.
When: March 2-5.
Where: Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle.
What to do: There will be guest appearances by comic artists, entertainers and authors. There will be panel discussions, question-and-answer sessions, how-to workshops and screenings. There also will be autograph and photograph sessions, all in the Sheraton Seattle Hotel. New this year are ticketed events taking place after the show floor closes. These include a dance party and geeky burlesque show.
Special guests: Among the guests scheduled to appear at the show are rock legend Alice Cooper, Anna Silk from “Lost Girl,” Caitriona Balfe from “Outlander,” Evangeline Lilly from “Ant-Man,” Jason Momoa from “Aquaman,” Jeremy Renner from “The Avengers,” Michael Rooker from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Peter Mayhew from “Star Wars,” and co-creator of the Avengers Stan Lee.
Cost: $20 for March 2, $40 for March 3 and $40 for March 5. Single-day tickets for March 3 and four-day passes are sold out.
Information: emeraldcitycomicon.com.
