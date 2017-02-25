Lightspur makes it easier to run in the dark

THE SITUATION: With temperatures warming up, you’re more likely to go outside for a run or bike ride. But daylight is still at a premium, meaning that if you want to exercise before or after work, you still have to deal with the darkness.
A SOLUTION: The Nathan LightSpur RX is a relatively inexpensive way to help ensure that you’re seen while exercising in the darkness. The very bright LED lights, which resemble high-tech spurs, attach easily to your shoes. You can change the color to red, green or blue, and choose either a constant light or a strobe setting.
THE DETAILS: The battery is recharged via a USB port, and you can get five hours of continuous light or up to 12 hours of strobe lighting with each charge. The LightSpur is lightweight — you won’t even know they’re on once you attach them — and make it easy for any motorists to spot you in the dark. The two LED lights provide more than 3 lumens of output, and the Lithium-ion polymer battery is designed to last. If you’re exercising in the dark, this small investment can make a big difference.
PRICE: $30.
INFORMATION: nathansports.com.
