Razor Clam Festival coming to Ocean Shores March 17-19

Razor Clam Festival and Seafood Extravaganza
What: This will be the 11th annual celebration of one of the favorite shellfish along the Washington coast. This celebration of razor clams and fresh seafood will include live entertainment, chowder competitions, food booths and arts booths.
When: Noon-6 p.m. March 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 18 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19.
Where: Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance A La Mer NW, Ocean Shores.
What to do: Highlights are professional and amateur chowder cook-offs, clam and seafood entrée cook-offs, and cooking demonstrations. There also will be artisan, information and food booths open each day. A Kids Korner will have activities for children.
Digging your own clams: If you can’t wait for the festival, the state has tentatively scheduled a dig for March 9-12. But if you attend the festival and then have the urge to dig your own razor clams, a dig has been set for March 24-26. Got to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish for details on razor clam digging regulations and the digging schedule.
Admission: $3 a day or $5 for the weekend, free for children 12 and younger.
Information: facebook.com/RazorClamFestival, oceanshores.org/clams.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
