Plan your week list of events for March 5

Tuesday
Birding at Fort Steilacoom
The Tahoma Audubon Society is offering a bird walk at Fort Steilacoom. The guided walk is suitable for birders of all ages and skill levels. 8-11 a.m. Tuesday; meet by the red barns at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Free. For more information, contact Russ Smith at wrsmith@msn.com.
Wednesday
Art lesson during lunch
Lloyd E. Herman, former director of the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., shares his knowledge of the Pilchuck Glass School and artworks. Bring your own lunch or get one at the TAM Café. Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday; Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free. tacomaartmuseum.org.
Thursday
Cooking pasta for dinner
Learn to cook pasta dinners such as old-fashioned spaghetti and macaroni-and-cheese from scratch, a vegetarian lasagna and a healthy fat version of fettuccine alfredo. 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday; The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. $29. apm.activecommunities. com/olyparksartsrec/?.
Friday
Visit kid’s museum for free
Take part in Free Friday Night: Nutrition Month, including the opportunity to draw a small still life and meet with a dietician. 5-9 p.m. Friday; Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free. hocm.org/free-friday -night.
Saturday
Turkey calling basics
Staff experts will be on hand to help people learn the basics of turkey calling as the spring hunting season approaches. It also is a chance to try some turkey calls. 11 a.m. Saturday; Cabela’s, 1600 Gateway Blvd. NE, Lacey. Free. 360-252-3500.
Free family movie night
Metro Parks Tacoma will be showing free movies at two venues Saturday. “Trolls” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Avenue Community Center, 3515 Portland Ave., Tacoma. “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” will be shown starting at 6 p.m. at the STAR Center, 3875 S. 66th St., Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.com.
