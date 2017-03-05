Seward Park native plant sale, fly-tying class, join Hindu celebration at Lake Sammamish

Fly fishing
Beginning fly tying class offered
Sportsman's Warehouse in Federal Way and Michael Martin will present “The Fundamentals of Fly Tying” this month.
The class will be offered 1-2 p.m. March 12, 19 and 26.
The classes combine instruction, demonstration and tying. It includes an introduction to tying equipment and tying methods. Students will tie two fly patterns during each session.
Students should have the following equipment: fly vice, tying scissors, thread bobbin and whip-finisher. All tying materials, including thread and hooks will be provided. Students can bring their personal tying tools or all tools will be available for loan during each class session.
The cost is $20 for all three sessions. Payment secures your spot in the class.
For more information, contact the store at 253-835-4100.
Conservation
Native plants aid local habitat
The Seward Park Audubon Center will hold a native plant sale, with experts on hands to offer advice on selection, planting, and care. The Spring Native Plant Sale will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and March 12.
The sale is a good opportunity to learn more about the benefits of native plants while procuring unique varieties of hard-to-find, reasonably priced and locally sourced trees, shrubs and ground cover.
Native plants provide birds and other wildlife with a wider variety of food sources and shelter, according to the center. They play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Having evolved within our indigenous ecosystem, native plants support the diet of native insects, native birds and other wildlife.
All proceeds from the sale will support the center’s programs. For more information, including online shopping options, go to sewardpark.audubon.org.
Culture
Welcome spring at Holi Celebration
You can celebrate the arrival of spring at the 2017 Holi Celebration, the Festival of Colors, at Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah on March 19.
The Hindu celebration will include family-friendly activities with colored powders, a disc jockey with Bollywood music, vegetarian food and traditional Indian music and dance.
Each year, Holi is celebrated as a free-for-all carnival of colors, where participants of all ages, genders, classes and castes play, chase and spray each other with nontoxic colored dry powders and water, according to a State Parks news release.
The celebration runs 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at state park, 2000 NW Sammamish Road, Issaquah. The activities will take place at the park’s kitchen shelter.
Tickets for the festival are$20 for adults and $15 for children ages 2-10. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased in advance at eastsideholi2017.eventbrite.com. Each ticket includes an Indian vegetarian meal as well as colored powder.
A Discover Pass will not be required for entrance to the park because March 19 is one of 12 free days offered by State Parks during the year.
Compiled by Jeffrey P. Mayor,
jeff.mayor@thenewstribune.com
