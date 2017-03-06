Mount Rainier climbing rangers publish guides to most popular routes

Climbing rangers at Mount Rainier National Park have produced a pair of detailed guides to summiting the 14,411-foot peak via its most popular routes.
The guides, available for free on the climbing page of the park’s website, include historical, safety and permit information. They also describe features of the climbs, include case studies from past search and rescues, and introduce readers to mountaineering skills they may not have considered.
The Disappointment Cleaver-Ingraham Glacier guide is 24 pages and is also a good resource for those interesting in hiking to Camp Muir. The Disappointment Cleaver route is the most popular route and the one most often used by guide services.
The Emmons-Winthrop guide is 19 pages and shares a cautionary tale of three parties that were trapped by storms on the glacier June 10-17, 2016.
The guides include information on how climbers can minimize their impact on the mountain. A gear checklist is also included.
Comments