March 11, 2017 7:38 AM

Plan your week list of events for March 12

By Jeffrey P. Mayor

Monday

Just what do fish eat?

David Paul Williams will give a program, “Stuff Fish Eat,” which looks at the insects that make up the majority of a trout’s diet. He is speaking at the monthly meeting of the Puget Sound Fly Fishers. Meeting begins at 6 p.m. with the program starting about 8 p.m., Tower Lanes Entertainment Center, 6323 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Free. An optional $15 buffet or salad bar precedes the program. psff.org.

Thursday

Ride the Foothills Trail

Join the Tacoma Washington Bicycle Club for a ride along the Foothills Trail. The ride will go to South Prairie and back. Be ready to start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Puyallup trailhead, slower riders might start sooner. Free. twbc.org.

Impacts of fishing gear

Jason Morgan, marine biologist with the Northwest Straits Foundation, will give a presentation on the Puget Sound Derelict Fishing Gear Project as part of the South Sound Estuary Association’s Discovery Speaker Series. 7 p.m. Thursday, LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. sseacenter.org/dss.

Saturday

STEAM day at LeMay

Families can design and build together as they explore automobiles and their relation to science, technology, engineering, art and math. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; LeMay-America’s Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. $10-$18. americascarmuseum.org.

Sunday

Beginner turkey hunting clinic

The National Wild Turkey Federation, state Department of Fish and Widlife and Cabela’s are teaming up to present a clinic for beginning turkey hunters. Learn about methods, calling, equipment and more. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19; hunting department, Cabela’s 1600 Gateway Blvd. NE, Olympia. Free. 360-252-3500.

Visit state parks for free

You can visit any of Washington’s state parks for free as the park system celebrates its 104th birthday. Normally a Discover Pass ($10 a day, $30 annually) is needed to drive into a park. The free day will be March 19. discoverpass.wa.gov.

