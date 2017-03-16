Learn about Camano Island’s past during tour of historic sites

Camano Island historic sites tour
What: This is an opportunity to learn about the history of Camano Island and meet some of the people who have worked to protect and preserve it for future generations. Events include special programs, contests, dance and meals created just for the tour.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-26.
Where: The Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27108 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, will serve as the welcome center for the tour.
Historic sites: The self-guided tour includes the Camano Lutheran Church, Camano Pioneer Cemetery, Kristoferson Farm, South Camano Grange, Mabana Schoolhouse, Camano Island and Cama Beach state parks, Esary Logging Camp, Camano Island Inn, Camano City Schoolhouse, Utsalady Historic Vista Point, Utsalady Ladies Aid and English Boom.
What to do: Among the special events are a pump organ concert at Camano Lutheran Church, learn what school was like in 1916 at the Mabana School, a square dance and a play at the Camano City Schoolhouse. See the website for a complete schedule.
Get a passport: You can pickup a passport at the center. As you visit the various locations, have your passport marked. When you drop it off at the center at the end of your tour, you will be eligible for a prize drawing.
Admission: Free.
Information: 360-629-6110, camanohistoricsites.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
Comments