To run with headphones safely outside, try Aftershokz

THE SITUATION: Lots of people love listening to music while running. But that creates a danger — particularly in urban environments — because runners are less aware of what’s going on around them.
A SOLUTION: That changes with the Aftershokz Trekz Titanium headphones, which deliver the music through your cheekbones and leave your ears open to hear other ambient noises on the run. While it sounds odd, these cordless headphones wrap around your head and sit just outside of the ear. You hear the music through a process called bone conduction.
SOME DETAILS: The headphones use Bluetooth technology to connect to your smart phone or running watch to provide the music, and they will last six hours on a single charge. The titanium headband is lightweight and flexible, ensuring comfort on long runs while remaining durable — the headphones feature a hassle-free, two-year warranty. Because you can hear ambient noise, these probably aren’t the best choice for the gym but, for those who want to listen to music outside, the Trekz will provide a much safer experience.
PRICE: $130.
INFORMATION: aftershokz.com.
Comments