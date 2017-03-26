Plan your week list of events for March 26

Monday
Join Monday bike ride
Ride along with the Tacoma Washington Bicycle Club as this ride loops around Point Defiance Park, then heads for University Place and Fircrest for coffee, snacks or lunch. Be ready to ride at 9:30 a.m. Monday; Starbucks, North 26th and Proctor streets. twbc.org
Wednesday
Talking birds in Shelton
At Shelton Birds and Brew, you have the opportunity to meet local birders and share local birding information. Sponsored by Black Hills Audubon Society. 5-7 p.m. March 29; El Sarape Mexican Restaurant, 318 W. Railroad Ave., Shelton. Free. 360-352-7299, blackhills-audubon.org
Thursday
Yelm town and trail walk
The Capitol Volkssport Club is hosting this 11-kilometer walk, with a 5-kilometer option. Walk through residential areas, then follow the Yelm-Tenino Trail. Register by 9:45 a.m. and start walk at 10 a.m. Thursday; Safeway, 1109 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm. Free, unless walking for credit. capitolvolkssportclub.org
Go ‘Into the Woods’
Students at Curtis High School will present the musical “Into the Woods.” This production is a modern take on some favorite Brothers Grimm fairy tales. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Curtis High School, 8425 40th St. W., University Place. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 253-566-5710
Saturday
Take in hunting seminars
There will be four seminars on deer, elk and turkey hunting. Guest speakers will be Ryan Lampers, Jason Phelps, Jason Brooks and Travis Smith. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; Sportco, 4602 20th St. E., Fife. sportco.com
Harlequin season celebration
Come to “Eclectica!,” Harlequin Productions’ annual fundraiser and season announcement party. The evening includes dinner, no-host bar, games, an auction and the 2018 season schedule. 5-8 p.m. Saturday; State Theater, 204 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. $25. harlequinproductions.org
Comments